SAN MATEO (KPIX 5) — A well-known Bay Area psychiatrist is under investigation with new documents revealing he is not being allowed see female patients without a chaperone.

According to documents obtained by KPIX 5 from the California Medical Board, Dr. Adam Travis’ license was restricted Friday, barring him specifically from treating “female patients” without a “female third party chaperone present” at all times.

The move comes as the state agency said it has conducted an investigation into Dr. Travis and is prepared to file a formal accusation.

Travis, a psychiatrist, worked for Kaiser Permanente in Alameda County for more than a decade before being hired by Caminar in San Mateo last year.

The company’s website says it provides services for people with disabilities as well as treating mental health and addiction issues.

A company spokesperson issued a statement attributed to Caminar CEO Chip Huggins, saying, “We just became aware of Dr. Travis’ interim restrictions on his license to see female patients without a female chaperone. We have placed Dr. Travis on administrative leave effective immediately and will conduct an internal investigation.”

KPIX 5 went to Dr. Travis’ home Wednesday afternoon to ask him about the case, but no one answered the door.

The California Medical Board has not yet revealed the exact nature of the allegations against Dr. Travis or when and where they allegedly occurred.

The state board says they issued the temporary restrictions in order to protect the public while the wrap up their investigation and prepare to file an accusation. They have 30 days to do that before the restrictions would be lifted but say they fully intend to meet that deadline.