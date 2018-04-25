SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — The former girlfriend of 49ers linebacker Rueben Foster on Wednesday recanted her story about Foster hitting her, rupturing her eardrum and causing bodily harm.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office has charged Foster with three felonies — domestic violence with an allegation that he inflected great bodily injury, forcefully preventing a victim from reporting a crime and illegal possession of an assault weapon — based on what ex-girlfriend Elissa Ennis told the deputies after the Feb. 11 incident.

Foster’s former girlfriend Ennis released a statement though her attorney Wednesday stating the injuries were caused not by Foster, but by a fight she had with another woman.

According to the statement issued by the law office of her attorney Stephanie Rickard, Foster tried to end his relationship with Ennis after learning of the fight.

The statement says that Ennis has video evidence of the fight with the woman.

“She was extremely upset and told him if he broke up with her she would ‘trash his career,'” Rickard said in the statement.

According to Rickard, after Ennis realized what she had done, she went back to the District Attorney’s Office and tried to recant what she had told the deputies. She says the D.A. decided to file the charges anyway.

In the statement, Rickard said that Ennis apologizes to everyone that may have been harmed in the case, especially Foster.

Foster is due in court next week to face two charges of domestic violence. On Monday, the 49ers said they would release Foster is the allegations proved to be true.

Foster could face a six-game suspension from the NFL if he is formally charged with domestic violence. A second charge could lead to a lifetime ban.

The latest arrest has continued a pattern for the 49ers. Despite changes in both the coaching staff and the front office, the team has had an ongoing problem with players getting into legal trouble.

17 49ers have been arrested since 2012, the most in the NFL for that period of time.