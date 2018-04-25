SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Two men in a van tried to lure a 10-year-old boy into their van in east Santa Rosa on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The men in a black van approached the boy around 4:30 p.m. as he walked on Brush Creek Road between Badger Road and Fistor Drive, police Sgt. David Linscomb said.

The men in their 30s to 40s offered the boy candy to get into the van, and one man became insistent when the boy refused, Linscomb said.

The boy hid and the van left as other cars approached, Linscomb said.

The boy said the van was a work-style vehicle with silver trim around the windows and grill, Linscomb said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Santa Rosa police at (707) 543-3600.

