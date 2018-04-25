FREMONT (CBS SF) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to kidnap a woman at gunpoint while she was walking with her toddler Saturday morning in Fremont, according to police.

Alexander Arriola allegedly parked his vehicle in the vicinity of Valpey Park Avenue and Butano Park Drive just after 9 a.m. and asked the victim for directions.

He handed her a cellphone and asked her to help him find his destination, then pointed a gun at her and ordered her into the vehicle. The woman, 35, grabbed her child and fled the area.

Investigating officers located private video footage showing the suspect vehicle as he fled the scene of the failed abduction, and a patrol officer spotted it in the vicinity of Blacow Road and Fremont Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Arriola was identified, arrested and found to be in possession of a Glock handgun. He was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted kidnapping, felony child endangerment and possession of a loaded firearm.

Investigators believe he may have been involved in similar incidents elsewhere in the community, and have asked anyone who has witnessed or been involved in another kidnapping attempt to contact Detective Holguin at aholguin@fremont.gov or (510) 790-6900.