HAYWARD (CBS SF) — An officer-involved shooting inside the Hayward BART station led to the station’s closure Wednesday evening, according to BART police.

BART officials said the shooting happened at 7:28 p.m.

Hayward police fired shots inside the Hayward BART station, BART police said.

One person is in custody, according to BART officials.

As of 8 p.m., trains were running through the Hayward BART station, but were not stopping.

Riders on the Fremont line in the Warm Springs, Fremont and Richmond directions were experiencing major delays.

BART police did not say whether anybody was struck by gunfire or what led up to the shooting.

