SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Sonoma County sheriff’s officials said Wednesday that a vehicle used

by a Sebastopol murder suspect was found in west Santa Rosa Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office asked the public on social media to help find the 2001 burgundy BMW that Anthony Ibach, 18, allegedly drove to San Rafael after allegedly slaying 19-year-old Cory Alan Vaughn in Sebastopol Saturday afternoon.

Ibach was arrested in the 500 block of Francisco Boulevard in San Rafael but the BMW was not found.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum said an “astute” follower of social media spotted the BMW Tuesday in west Santa Rosa and called the sheriff’s office. Sheriff’s detectives are processing the car for evidence.

Ibach went to a party at Bodega Avenue and Pleasant Hill Road in Sebastopol attended by Vaughn Saturday afternoon and told Vaughn’s friends he wanted to talk to him, according to sheriff’s officials. Vaughn went outside to meet Ibach and a fight allegedly ensued in the Gravenstein Grill parking lot.

During the fight Ibach allegedly pulled out a “cutting instrument,” hit Vaughn several times and slashed a deep wound to Vaughn’s chest, according to sheriff’s officials. Vaughn died at the scene.

Ibach is scheduled to appear in Sonoma County Superior Court May 15 for appointment of counsel.

