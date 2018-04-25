WEST OAKLAND (CBS SF) — BART trains temporarily did not stop at the West Oakland station Wednesday night due to police activity, BART officials said.

According to officials at the California Highway Patrol, officers were pursing a vehicle for reckless driving. The suspects in that incident were believed to be in or near the West Oakland BART station.

BART announced the police activity via Twitter at 9:24 p.m. and said trains were not stopping at the station. By 9:47 p.m., BART officials said service to West Oakland had been restored.

Earlier in the evening, an officer-involved shooting inside the Hayward BART station led to that station’s closure.