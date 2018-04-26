Filed Under:Cat, Livermore, Patch, Pipe, Rescue

LIVERMORE (PATCH/CBS SF) — A fearful feline was rescued Thursday from a drainage pipe near the San Francisco Outlets in Livermore, fire officials said.

Livermore-Pleasanton firefighters worked to free the kitten, which was found trapped in the pipe about three feet underground.

“The mom cat was off to the side hiding in the bushes watching the whole operation,” Battalion Chief Jack Neiman-Kimel told Patch. “Her other two kittens were captured and given to the Feral Cat Foundation of Contra Costa and Alameda Counties for adoption.”

