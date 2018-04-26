SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Santa Rosa police said a man was stabbed in the back Wednesday on a trail behind a former homeless camp.

Police responded around 6:50 p.m. to a fight between two males in the area of the Joe Rodota Trail behind the Dollar Tree store on Sebastopol Road in Roseland, Sgt. Steve Pehlke said.

Officers found a 33-year-old transient with blood on his shirt lying on a couch. The man had a stab wound in his back and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Pehlke said.

The area is near a homeless camp that was cleared away last week.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Santa Rosa police at (707) 543-3590.

