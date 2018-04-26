Filed Under:Regents meeting, Tuition Hike, UC, University of California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The University of California will not raise the contentious topic of tuition hikes at next month’s meeting of its governing board, as it continues to lobby for more state funding.

UC President Janet Napolitano said in a statement Thursday that officials and students at the 10-campus system will push legislators for more funding until the final state budget is voted on in June.

Given that timing, the UC Regents will not take up the issue, as planned, at the board’s May meeting.

Napolitano said if state funding is not secured, the UC may subsequently consider “a modest tuition increase” for the 2018-19 academic year.

The university had proposed increasing in-state tuition and fees by $342, or 2.7 percent. California residents currently pay $12,630 in tuition and fees annually.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch