SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Eastbound lanes of I-80 near the 7th Street offramp were blocked early Friday evening after a CHP officer was injured during a traffic stop.

The incident happened at about 5 p.m. on eastbound I-80 on the approach to the Bay Bridge. The suspect vehicle was attempting to flee the traffic stop, leading to the officer’s injury.

The associated police activity is blocking the right lanes of I-80 as commuters approach the Bay Bridge entrance, snarling the evening commute.

Police and CHP units are on the scene. It does not appear that the officer was seriously injured, but the investigation into the incident is causing a major back-up for drivers trying to leave the city.

CHP officials said the driver who tried to get away is now in custody and two passengers are detained.

CHP said the officer’s injuries are not life-threatening. He’s being treated at the scene.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.