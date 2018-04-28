BERKELEY (CBS SF) — Police in Berkeley early Saturday morning asked residents to avoid Ashby Avenue from Acton to Mabel streets due to a traffic incident.

Police said a large power pole has been sheared near the 1400 block of Ashby Avenue and the pole could potentially fall over.

A section of Ashby Avenue was closed and will remain closed until further notice, police said.

The Berkeley Police Department sent out the advisory at 5:55 a.m.

