ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A boater is missing after he fell off a boat Saturday morning near the Antioch Bridge, according to Contra Costa County sheriff’s officials.

Marine patrol deputies heard a distress call at 8:25 a.m. Sheriff’s officials said two men had fallen off a boat near the Antioch Bridge and were struggling in the water.

Marine patrol deputies went to save the men. Sheriff’s officials said a passing boater pulled one man from the water but the other boater could not be found.

The men were apparently trying to set an anchor so they could fish when their boat was hit by a wake and they fell overboard.

Sheriff’s officials said neither man was wearing a life jacket.

The U.S. Coast Guard and state and county first responders searched the area extensively but did not find the missing man.

The search was suspended at about 3:30 p.m. Sheriff’s officials are not releasing the name of the missing boater now.

Anyone with information on the missing boater is asked to get in touch with the sheriff’s office at (925) 646-2441.

