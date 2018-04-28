Filed Under:Crime, Daly City, Megan Hogg, Parole, Protest

DALY CITY (CBS/AP) — Relatives of three little girls killed by their mother two decades ago are pleading with California Gov. Jerry Brown to deny her parole.

Megan Hogg was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder and sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Authorities say she taped the mouths and feet of her daughters in 1998 in their Bay Area home and the girls, ages 2 to 7, suffocated.

A parole board recently recommended Hogg be released five years early, meaning by 2019.

Family members rallied in Daly City Friday to ask Brown to keep Hogg in prison.

The victims’ aunt, Damali Ross, says news of the early release is “like ripping the Band-Aid of a wound that never healed.”

They assumed she would remain in prison for life.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch