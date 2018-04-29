PACIFICA (CBS SF) — Some people had to be rescued from a sailboat stranded in the waters off Pacifica Sunday morning.

A passerby involved in the rescue told KPIX the crew had been sailing for 11 hours, trying to get to San Diego but the motor stopped and the boat couldn’t get past the breakwater.

“One guy jumped off the boat, he was fine,” said Pacifica resident Heiko Gieratahs. “Then a lady jumped off and kinda landed on her face so I ran into the surfline and pulled her out and then the other two people left — jumped off with their dog — and that was it,” he added.

Gieratahs said it felt good to be at the right place at the right time to be able to help.