WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — All lanes of northbound Interstate Highway 680 just north of Olympic Boulevard in Walnut Creek are clear after a fatal solo-vehicle collision early Sunday morning forced a temporary closure of the freeway.

The California Highway Patrol said one person died in the collision which was first reported around 4 a.m.

According to the CHP, the crash involved a Volkswagen GTI. The Sig-alert, which closed all lanes of the northbound freeway, was canceled around 6 a.m.

