Filed Under:Bowling Alley, Classic Bowling Center Daly City, Crime, Daly City, Gun violence

DALY CITY (CBS SF) — A shooting at the Classic Bowling Center in Daly City on Saturday night critically injured one person, according to Daly City police.

Police said the shooting was called in at 9:19 p.m. Saturday, at the bowling center at 900 King Drive in Daly City. According to police, officers arrived to find the victim, a man, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to San Francisco General Hospital and was listed in critical condition, police said.

