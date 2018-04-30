ALBANY (KPIX 5) — A popular Albany walking and running trail is back open Monday after a deadly shooting over the weekend that marked the usually quiet town’s first murder in three years.

The crime has shaken the quiet community.

Police got the call around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers found a man with a gunshot wound on a bench near the 600 block of Masonic Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim was found just feet from the Ohlone Greenway, a popular path that runners and cyclists in Albany use every day.

Locals were shocked to learn about the deadly violence.

“Everyone looks out for one another here, so I’m really surprised,” said Berkeley resident James Franklin.

On Monday, dozens of students walked and biked the path on their way to school

Rachelle, the parent of an Albany student, said after learning this is the site of the city’s first murder in three years, she walked with her daughter to school.

Police are still looking for a suspect and have not release the victim’s name.

“I’ve seen people on benches, kind of wondering was it them? Because most people who are on benches out here are there everyday,” said Rachelle.

Authorities are asking any witnesses or individuals with information about the case to call the Albany Police Department.