(CBS News) — Boy band *NSYNC was inducted onto the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, 20 years after releasing their debut single “I Want You Back.” The timing made it the perfect time to bring back the internet meme, “It’s gonna be May,” a reference to the band singing the song “It’s Gonna Be Me.”

JC Chasez, Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick came together to unveil the star Monday morning on Hollywood Boulevard, and thanked their families for supporting them.

“Our moms and dads have really been there — y’all are the MVP,” Timberlake said, according to ET. “They’re the reason that we were able to be where we were in the world and specifically for my mom, for the first couple of years that we were touring the world, I was a minor, which sounds crazy! And she was there every step of the way, so mom, thank you so much.” He also thanked his wife, Jessica Biel, who was in attendance.

ALBERTO E. RODRIGUEZ/GETTY IMAGES

Ellen DeGeneres opened the event by talking about what she read on Wikipedia: “*NSYNC of course is short for kitchen sink,” she joked. “Of course, the band is made up of the cute one, the bad boy, the sensitive one, the sexy one … and Joey.”

“They stole the hearts of teenage girls everywhere and some curious boys,” she continued. “There is a reason you’re being honored today — your music is a soundtrack to a generation.”

Carson Daly also joked that there was “a time when Justin’s perm was the envy of poodles and sheep everywhere.”

Later, Bass recounted how hard it was for him to stay in the closet while he was in the band. After all of the members gave their speeches, Timberlake said he loved his bandmates, and the group hugged.

Naturally, someone had to make the joke: After the speeches, Chasez ran back to the microphone to say, “In case you’ve forgotten, tomorrow, it’s gonna be May!”

Monday marked the band’s first reunion since Chasez’s 40th birthday bash in 2016.

The boy band’s star is the 2,634th on the popular tourist strip; the Backstreet Boys, New Kids on the Block and Boyz II Men are already on the walk.