SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A large-scale operation conducted by the San Jose Police Department’s Robbery Unit last week resulted in multiple arrests of 16 suspected members of a violent criminal gang including 11 juvenile offenders.

The individuals are suspected in a series of robberies, carjackings, burglaries and an assault with a deadly weapon.

Police in San Jose had previously arrested a group of adults and juveniles last January. Evidence recovered during those arrests led police to launch the operation to net more suspects last week.

During the operation on Thursday, officers made eight additional arrests and seized several firearms, ammunition and stolen property. The crew was responsible for a variety crimes including seven robberies, six carjackings, 10 burglaries, an assault with a deadly weapon and various other weapon offenses.

“So this group, what they would tend to do is a lot of crimes in a short span of time,” explained San Jose Police Lt. Paul Joseph. “So we were coming back from the weekend and finding that they were maybe ten to twelve crimes over the course of the weekend. They would carjack a car and then maybe drive that around and drive that around until they could find another victim.”

On Thursday, April 26, the SJPD’s Robbery Unit — working in conjunction with a number of other San Jose police units as well as the Santa Clara County Regional Auto Theft Task Force, the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, Mountain View police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms among others conducted one probation search and served six search warrants in San Jose.

Five adults and eleven juveniles ages 15 to 17 were arrested in the operation. After their arrests, the adults were booked in the Santa Clara County Jail, while the juveniles were booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael White or Detective Tedros Habib of the San Jose Police Department’s Robbery Unit at 408-277-4166.