LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) — Police and California Highway Patrol are looking for a paroled sex offender they say led them on a 100-mile chase from Los Angeles in a motorhome with his two young children inside on Tuesday.

Officers spent hours chasing a motorhome along streets and highways in Southern California.

Authorities said the driver was involved in a dispute with his wife and they believe two of his children could be on board. A dog was seen sitting in the front passenger seat.

Authorities say the man, identified as Stephen Houk is believed to be armed.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says detectives on Tuesday tried to arrest a 46-year-old Oregon man who had a fight with his wife and was wanted for child abduction and weapons violations.

That led to a chase into Hollywood and then north by freeway with more than a dozen CHP patrol cars following the motorhome.

Hours later, the RV finally stopped in an orchard north of Bakersfield.

His children, a 3-year-old boy and an 11-month-old girl, were found safe but Houk wasn’t in the motorhome.

Authorities are still searching for the man.

