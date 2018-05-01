ALBANY (CBS SF) — Police in Albany on Tuesday announced the arrest of two suspects for the fatal shooting of a man who was found on a bench along the Ohlone Greenway late Sunday morning.

The homicide was the first in Albany in three years.

The victim, who was identified on Tuesday as 23-year-old Vallejo resident Raphael Fuentes-Lee, was found by officers after the department received a report at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, April 29, about an injured man on the Ohlone Greenway, a popular path for joggers and hikers in Albany.

Fuentes-Lee was found with a single gunshot wound to the head. He was transported by paramedics to Alameda County Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police officers received what it described as “a tremendous amount of assistance from witnesses and community members” in the investigation and were able to obtain an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Berkeley resident Kayla Gibson-Wytch. With help from Berkeley police, Gibson-Wytch was taken into custody on Monday.

Later the same day, a second suspect, 31-year-old Oakland resident Thomas Shimamura, was also arrested after being spotted walking on San Pablo Avenue in Berkeley by an Albany police officer.

The two suspects were interrogated by police and subsequently booked into Alameda County Jail for the murder of Fuentes-Lee.

Authorities are asking any witnesses or individuals with additional information about the case to call the Albany Police Department at 510-585-7300.