SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Two men tied up the resident of a home southwest of Santa Rosa, stole marijuana and fled in a van Wednesday morning, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

An occupant of the home in the 3300 block of Primrose Court in unincorporated Sonoma County reported the home invasion robbery around 9:30 a.m., sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum said.

One of the suspects came to the front door and the second suspect came to the back door with a gun. The suspects were described as tall, thin Hispanic men in their 30s. They fled in a newer gray van similar to a rental van with chrome above the rear window and visible roof racks.

Anyone who spots the van is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (707) 565-2121.

