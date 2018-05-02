UNION CITY (CBS SF) — A 70-year-old man pulling a grocery cart was fatally struck by an Amtrak train as he crossed the tracks in Union City Wednesday morning, authorities said.

According to Union City police, the man was crossing the train tracks at H Street near Railroad Ave. at 8:44 a.m. According to at least one witness, the train track crossing arms were down and a warning bell was sounding.

The witness said the man had just barely gotten across the tracks when a southbound Amtrak train crossed through the intersection. The train stuck the man’s grocery cart and also may have made contact with him resulting in significant injuries.

Investigators said the man was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. They said they were working under the assumption that this was a traffic accident and not the result of an intentional act.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Officer Toscano at 510-471-1365.