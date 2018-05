Cheapest House For Sale In San Francisco Isn't Cheap At AllA tiny San Francisco property is expected to draw a big price when it sells.

Thandel Seinn Heartbroken After Workplace Crush Turns DeadlyA Daly City woman who lost her fiancé -- the father of her three-year-old daughter -- at the hands of an SFO coworker last week told KPIX 5 she had no idea an innocent workplace crush could take such a deadly turn.

San Francisco Couple Accused Of Airbnb Scam Could Face $5.5M FineSan Francisco's City Attorney is seeking a $5.5 million fine for two landlords who allegedly converted 14 apartments into illegal Airbnbs.

Berkeley Laptop Thieves Captured On Video Punching Good SamaritanThieves were captured on video stealing a laptop from a Berkeley cafe and punching a Good Samaritan who tried to stop them.

SFO Employee, Friend Charged In Murder Of Co-Worker's BoyfriendA man who picked up his girlfriend from her last shift at San Francisco International Airport last week and planned to move with her to Las Vegas was fatally shot by a fellow SFO worker who sought a romantic relationship with her, according to authorities.

Drug Users Take Over Corridors Of San Francisco Civic Center BART StationShocking video is calling attention to what's going on in one of the busiest BART stations in the Bay Area: drug users blatantly shooting up out in the open as commuters walk by, others slumped along filthy corridors.

Southwest Flight Makes Emergency Landing With Broken WindowSouthwest Flight 957 from Chicago to Newark, New Jersey, made an emergency landing Wednesday after a window cracked, passengers said.

2 Oakland City Council Members Support Potential Raiders LawsuitTwo Oakland City Council members said Monday that they want their colleagues to support them in filing a lawsuit against the Raiders and the National Football League over the football team's plan to move to Las Vegas.

Marine Scientist Suspects Her Yellow Submarine Was StolenCrews pulled a yellow submarine out of the Emeryville marina Sunday and the owner says it was stolen.

Brain Holograms May One Day Help Blind See, Paralyzed FeelA technology that one day could help the blind see – and the paralyzed feel - by projecting holograms onto their brains? Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley are turning this science fiction into fact.