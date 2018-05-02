SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Media reports are leaving some San Francisco residents wondering if the current police chief plans to stay in the City.

The Los Angeles Times is reporting that San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott Is scheduled to interview for LA’s top job.

Chief Scott has been in command of the SFPD for less than two years after leaving the Los Angeles Police Department where he served as deputy chief.

When he arrived, Chief Scott spoke about his love for San Francisco.

“When my wife and I got married, we talked about the places we wanted to live, and number one on my list was San Francisco,” Scott said at the press conference announcing that he was the new SFPD chief.

The San Francisco Police Department would not confirm or deny the report, releasing a statement that said, “Chief Scott is focused on this city and its police department.”

When Scott was first hired, there were some rumors that Scott might only be in San Francisco for the short term if the position of top cop in Los Angeles opened up.

The sudden passing of Mayor Ed Lee in December of last year also is likely having an impact, as it was Lee who brought Scott in to take the job leading the SFPD in the first place.