SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — San Francisco’s newest park, Transbay Park, is going to be a world-class attraction. And it is likely to attract the city’s many homeless individuals as well.

Will the project that sits three stories up in the Financial District fall victim to a chronic San Francisco problem?

The new park is 5.5 acres of trees and pathways sitting in the middle of downtown, all atop a massive transit center.

Dennis Turchon, the construction manager, said the park is longer than the Salesforce Tower is tall.

KPIX 5 asked Transbay Security Chief Sidonie Sansom what’s to stop the park from becoming the next homeless encampment?

She said the park was “designed with safety and security in mind.”

There is a lot of lighting in the park and the designers strategically placed the park’s access points. Even the benches are too small to lie down on.

Sansom said, “…we will have three layers of security. We will have police, security officers and then we’ll have ambassadors.”

Sansom said the park has rules and regulations, she noted that tents are not allowed.

“…we want it to be something where people want to come and enjoy,” Sansom said.

Christine Falvey with Transbay Security said, “Well, for the overall operations of the center, we’ve budgeted about $1.5 million to maintain the park. You see 16,000 plants, more than 600 trees. You are going to see security up here and year-round you are going to see events and activities that are free to the public. Everything from yoga classes to Zumba classes.”

The hope is that it will be a bustling space.