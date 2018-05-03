MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) — At least two people have been injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Mill Valley Thursday afternoon, according to Marin County sheriff’s deputies.

The incident was in the 900 block of East Blithedale Avenue, near Tower Drive, just off of U.S. Highway 101, sheriff’s officials wrote on Twitter just before 3:40 p.m.

The Mill Valley Police Department has asked residents in the area of East Blithedale Avenue and Tower Drive to shelter in place.

The scene is an apartment complex with two victims that have been taken from the scene by deputies to medical personnel. A perimeter is set looking for the suspect. https://t.co/5DvhRCs4x9 — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) May 3, 2018

Sheriff’s deputies have set up a perimeter to search for the suspect.

Deputies transported the two injured victims away from the scene to get medical assistance.

