BERKELEY (KPIX 5) – There is new video showing an attempted armed robbery at the UC Berkeley campus.

The victim did not go down without a fight.

If the would-be robber thought he’d picked a helpless victim who wouldn’t put up a fight, he was flat out wrong.

A security camera captured the UC Berkeley student fighting ferociously to free herself from her attacker.

She was even able to kick him in the groin and slam a door on him.

Campus police say the attempted robbery happened in the pre-dawn hours on a Saturday morning two weekends ago.

Investigators say the attacker is a man in his 20s standing about 5 feet 8 inches tall.

He was armed with a handgun.

The brutality of the attack has left students on edge.

The victim was eventually able to escape, tumbling backward into a campus dorm as the attacker walks away.

You often hear police say to comply with robbers and that it’s easier to replace your stuff than your life.

But they also say to trust your gut.

And in this case, the victim’s gut said to fight. And fight she did.