STOCKHOLM (CBS SF) – Bay Area rapper G-Eazy was taken into custody while partying after a concert in Sweden for alleged assault and possession of cocaine, according to reports.

Thursday morning, TMZ reported that the Oakland-based rapper was at a nightclub after his Wednesday evening concert in Stockholm when he got into an altercation with security guards at the club.

The site reported that sources said G-Eazy became belligerent while partying at the club. He allegedly started to throw punches after the guards asked him to calm down.

Sources told TMZ that when he was detained, police found him to be in possession of cocaine.

Video obtained by TMZ showed the rapper — whose real name is Gerald Gillum – being placed into a police car after the incident.

TMZ also posted video of Halsey, the American pop singer who is the rapper’s girlfriend, where the singer reportedly said that she had been hit by one of the security guards.

Sources told TMZ that G-Eazy was in custody on suspicion of assault, possession of narcotics and use of narcotics. He reportedly is still in police custody.