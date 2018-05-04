LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — A prominent former East Bay chef was arrested earlier this week after allegedly robbing thousands of dollars from an Orinda bank.

The contra costa county sheriff’s office said the crime happened Wednesday morning at the Citibank branch on Orinda Way.

Authorities said the suspect was 54-year-old Valentino Luchin, the former owner and executive chef at the Italian restaurant Ottavio in Walnut Creek.

The restaurant closed 2 years ago.

The sheriff said Luchin was wearing gloves and sunglasses when he entered the bank and pointed a pistol at a teller demanding large bills.

He stole $18,000 and took off.

Police caught up with him at his home in Lafayette and arrested him shortly after.