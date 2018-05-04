SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – Only a week after transportation officials approved plans for the BART extension into downtown San Jose, the project is already facing a hurdle after the San Jose Sharks filed a suit that could halt construction.

The lawsuit says the Sharks will be negatively impacted by the construction and loss of parking near the SAP Center. It also argues that transportation officials haphazardly forced through the plan for the underground BART station.

Sharks Sports & Entertainment, Inc. filed suit against the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority and BART, saying “because VTA is so biased in favor of its own transportation systems, it refused to consider studies or conduct studies that might challenge the agencies’ biases.”

Just last week, the $4.7 billion dollar proposal for BART’s extension to San Jose was approved. The plan calls for the construction of a state-of-the-art single tunnel under the heart of downtown.

Riders would have direct access to the SAP Center, which hosts Sharks games, events and concerts. While the Sharks say they’re completely supportive of BART coming to San Jose, Co-President John Tortora outlined some of the companys issues with the project in statement.

“We don’t think the current plan addresses several important issues for SAP Center, including a promise to ensure adequate parking in the Diridon area and a safe and accessible environment for our customers during construction,” the statement said. “We have been pushing VTA for more than two years to work with us on these issues without success. We did not take this decision lightly.”

So far there has been no comment from the VTA.

A BART spokesperson referred KPIX 5 back to VTA, saying “VTA is building the expansion and will own it. They are responsible for the construction. We will only operate BART service when the stations open.”

The lawsuit was announced as transportation officials are asking for federal grants for the project. The feds will consider local opposition when deciding whether or not to award the grants.