HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — One person has died and two were in critical condition after a crash on southbound state Highway 1 near Pescadero, the California Highway Patrol confirmed Saturday evening.

The crash was reported at 8:47 p.m. just north of Pescadero Creek Road, according to the CHP. San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies and CHP officials were at the scene.

A Sig-alert was issued at 9:20 p.m. when all lanes on the highway were reported blocked. There was no estimated time of opening.

