SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green often draws the ire of opposing fans, but on Sunday a comedian posted a tweet on social media threatening his life.

Andrew Polk tweeted: “I hope Draymond Green gets shot in the face as soon as he leaves the arena (in New Orleans Sunday); which looking at the city-wide stats is like 37 percent.”

After the game, Green told reporters he was aware of the threat.

“If you feel the need to do something like that because of basketball, I feel sorry for you,” the Warriors star said. “It’s kinda of sad someone would take this that serious. At the end of the day, it’s a game. Making death threats and talking about life, I just pray he gets the help he needs because I personally don’t care that much about it.”

The social media storm forced Polk to not only delete the tweet but also deactivate his Twitter account.

Eventually, he was back online and apologized to Green.

Green scored eight points, pulled down nine rebounds, dished off nine assists and had four steals as the Warriors took a 3-1 lead in their playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans by a 118-92 score.