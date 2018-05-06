CONCORD (CBS SF) — A man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on Saturday night in Concord has been identified by police as a 62-year-old Concord man.

According to Concord police, the victim — whose name wasn’t released because his family hasn’t been reached — was struck by at least one vehicle, a 2008 green Toyota Prius, at the intersection of Monument Boulevard and Oak Grove Road around 10:20 p.m. Saturday.

The cause of the collision is currently under investigation and the driver, a 23-year-old Lafayette resident, is cooperating with police, Concord police Lt. Sean Donnelly said.

As police investigated the fatal collision, another man struck a patrol vehicle on duty at the scene, according to police.

Donnelly said the man attempted to flee in his vehicle after striking the patrol car but was captured a block away. The suspect, identified as Carlos Palacios, 22, of Concord, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and on suspicion of hit and run.

Donnelly said the officer in the patrol vehicle was taken to a local hospital, treated for minor injuries and released.

Monument Boulevard between Oak Grove Road and Virginia Lane was closed as police investigated the collision, Donnelly said.

