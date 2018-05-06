SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Two home invasion suspects were in custody Sunday after an officer-involved shooting near the San Jose State campus.

The San Jose Mercury News said the suspects got into a confrontation with officers near East William and South Ninth streets at around 7 a.m. Sgt. Stewart Davies told the paper officers were responding to a call of a home invasion robbery at a nearby apartment.

Radio traffic involving the shooting gives a glimpse of the chaotic scene as it unfolded.

“The suspect has a gun in his left hand. He’s still in possession of it,” officers yelled on the radio. “Shots fired. Shots fired. No officers hit.”

Brian Jennings lives nearby and heard the gunfire.

“I heard three shots — pow, pow, pow!” he told KPIX 5.

Then came the sounds of an ambulance and police cars racing to the scene.

“I saw a young man — when I was standing down on the corner — I saw a young man being loaded onto an ambulance,” said Jennings who rushed outside to take a look at what was happening. “He was upright. He wasn’t laying down. And they loaded him onto an ambulance.”

Police have yet to say what triggered the shooting. While a suspect was loaded into an ambulance, authorities said, he was not wounded in the shooting.

A juvenile was quickly taken into custody while the suspect involved in the officer-involved shooting was detained in a nearby back lot.