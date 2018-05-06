Comments
San Jose at the scene of a homicide near Story Rd. and Jackson Ave. May 6, 2018. (CBS)
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man was shot and killed in east San Jose early Sunday morning, according to San Jose police.
The victim, identified only as a male adult, was found by officers around 12:10 a.m. in the area of Story Road and Jackson Avenue suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The homicide is the city’s eighth in 2018, police said.
