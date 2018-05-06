Filed Under:Crime, Gun violence, Homicide, San Jose police
San Jose at the scene of a homicide near Story Rd. and Jackson Ave. May 6, 2018. (CBS)

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A man was shot and killed in east San Jose early Sunday morning, according to San Jose police.

The victim, identified only as a male adult, was found by officers around 12:10 a.m. in the area of Story Road and Jackson Avenue suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide is the city’s eighth in 2018, police said.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments
  1. thisischechewinnie says:
    May 6, 2018 at 8:00 am

    😢 sad

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch