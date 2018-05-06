DALY CITY (CBS SF) — Daly City police took two suspects into custody Saturday in connection with a shooting at Classic Bowling Center in late April, police said Sunday.

Khejon Nelson, 20, of Oakley, and Taisia Fauolo, 21, of Vallejo, were taken into custody and booked into the main jail in Redwood City, according to police.

The two were identified as suspects after an investigation into a shooting that happened at 9:19 p.m. at Classic Bowling Center located at 900 King Drive on April 28, police said.

Cell phone video released last week captured a chaotic scene inside the bowling alley after someone opened fire, sending patrons scrambling for cover.

Daly City Police Sgt. Ron Harrison said the shooting at the bowling alley was unusual.

“We have responded there on fights or drunken patrons, stuff like that. But this is a rare occurrence that has happened that’s why it’s taking our full attention,” said Harrison.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and remains in the hospital getting treatment for his injuries, police said.

