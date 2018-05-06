WATSONVILLE (CBS SF) — Police are searching for a suspect in an attempted murder after a 27-year-old man was shot in Watsonville on Saturday evening.

The man was parked in the 200 block of Palm Avenue when the suspect’s vehicle pulled up next to him, according to Watsonville police.

A male suspect in the passenger seat fired multiple shots at the victim who was sitting in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. None of the shots hit the victim, police said, but shards of glass struck his face and arm.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital. Police said he is from Watsonville, but does not live in the area where the shooting happened.

The suspect’s vehicle was last seen traveling northbound on Freedom Boulevard, police said. The car is a black newer model luxury sedan with tinted windows.

Watsonville police have interviewed witnesses who saw the shooting and are canvassing the area for surveillance footage. They have not yet located the suspect’s vehicle.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Watsonville police at (831) 768-3350 or the tip line at (831) 768-3544.

