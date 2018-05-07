(CBS SF) — A light earthquake struck off the coast of Northern California near the Oregon border Monday afternoon.

The magnitude 4.4 quake hit 66 miles west of Eureka at 4:51 p.m. PT, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake had a depth of eight kilometers, the USGS said.

There were no reports of damage or injuries and no tsunami advisory was issued.

The area is frequently the site of light- or moderate-sized earthquakes, with occasional stronger quakes. In 1922, an offshore magnitude 7.3 earthquake hit west of Eureka and was felt from was felt from Eugene, Oregon to San Francisco.

More recently, a number of earthquakes larger than magnitude 6.5 hit during an 18-hour period in the same region. In 2010, another magnitude 6.5 offshore earthquake shook coastal Eureka, breaking windows and snapping power lines.

