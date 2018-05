SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — Multiple injuries have been reported in an ambulance crash with another vehicle at busy intersection in San Leandro Monday.

Police said the ambulance with a patient inside collided with a white sedan at Lewelling and Hesperian Boulevards just before 11:00 a.m. Monday.

Update: #ALCOFirefighters, @ParamedicsPlus, @ACSOSheriffs & @CHPcastrovalley are at the scene of a traffic collision involving an ambulance & passenger vehicle. Total of 5 patients. Three of the patients are EMS personnel. All patients transported to Eden Hospital. pic.twitter.com/pqzIf5jHAq — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) May 7, 2018

The Alameda County Fire Department said a total of five people were hospitalized, including three EMS personnel.