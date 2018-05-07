Filed Under:baby deer, Marin County, Marin County Sheriff's Department, Patrol car

MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) — Marin County Sheriff’s deputies in had an unusual encounter with a baby deer this past weekend when the animal hopped into their patrol car.

The deputies responded to reports of a baby deer in the roadway near the intersection of Marin Avenue and Marin Drive in Mill Valley on Saturday. Neighbors in the area were trying to hold back traffic so the baby could be reunited with the mother deer nearby.

Deputies were attempting to herd the baby towards the mother when the animal got curious about their patrol car and jumped inside.

One of the deputies took video of the baby deer as it explored the vehicle before it clumsily climbed over a seat and hopped out.

“This is what happens when tiny little baby deer get stuck behind your patrol car seat,” the deputy is heard saying as he and his partner tried to coax the deer out.

Mill Valley baby deer (Marin County Sheriff’s Department)

Deputies were able to take the baby deer and bring it to the mother deer nearby. After reuniting, the two deer ran into the woods together.

