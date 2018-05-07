Filed Under:Homicide, Marquise Jones, New Jersey, Quamir Harmon, Quan Harmon, San Jose

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in New Jersey say a man was arrested in California over the weekend in the murder of two brothers last month in Newark.

The Essex County prosecutor’s office said Monday that 22-year-old Marquise Jones of Newark was taken into custody Saturday night in San Jose, California.

Prosecutors say he was wanted in the April 25 shooting deaths of 20-year-old Quan Harmon and 21-year-old Quamir Harmon.

Jones faces two counts of murder, attempted murder, and weapons counts.

He was being held in the Santa Clara County Jail in San Jose awaiting extradition; a number listed in his name had been disconnected and it was unclear whether he had an attorney.

