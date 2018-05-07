SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fire units were dispatched to Pier 96 in San Francisco Monday afternoon to treat patients at the Recology facility after accidental exposure to pepper spray, according to authorities.

San Francisco Fire Department officials said that shortly after 12 p.m., units were called to Pier 96 after what officials described as “suspected pepper spray went off,” affecting nine Recology employees working the assembly line at the facility.

Fire units responded and provided treatment for the employees. Officials said that of the nine people affected, two were taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

The scene was secured by shortly before 12:30 p.m., according to San Francisco Fire officials.

The San Francisco Fire Department public information officer’s Twitter account posted about the incident shortly after 1:30 p.m.