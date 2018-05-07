OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The mother of Oakland Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty has died after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, according to a team statement.

“The Athletics organization extends its deepest condolences to the Piscotty family on the loss of Gretchen,” said Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations Billy Beane. “She was a devoted wife and mother, whose legacy will live on through her husband, Mike, and their sons Stephen, Austin and Nick.”

The Athletics said memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Therapy Development Institute via youcaring.com/piscotty, and that the team will match up to $50,000.

Piscotty, who grew up in Pleasanton and starred at Stanford, asked the St. Louis Cardinals last season to be traded to a Bay Area team so he could be closer to his ailing mother, Gretchen.

The A’s traded a pair of minor leaguers — infielders Yairo Munoz and Max Schrock — to the Cardinals for the veteran right fielder.

“The thought of playing at home is a dream, and to be close to my mom and family is priceless,” Piscotty told the San Francisco Chronicle at time of the trade. “I’m excited to go somewhere I’m wanted. I hear great things about Oakland’s young core, and I’m excited to be a part of that.

“I grew up an A’s fan and have gone to games since I was an infant. Seems meant to be on multiple levels. I’m looking forward to 2018.”

A family member confirmed to ESPN that Gretchen Piscotty, who was 55, had died.

“It’s important to spend time with her because we’re running out of it,” Piscotty told ESPN in a past interview. “We’re just trying to cherish every moment.”