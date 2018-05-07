SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A drive-by shooting in San Francisco’s Noe Valley neighborhood late Sunday night sent two men to the hospital, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting at 11:53 p.m. in the 3700 block of 26th Street, police said.

At the scene, they learned that two men, 21 and 43 years old, were outside with a group when a vehicle with at least two people inside, both described as men in their 20s, approached them.

One of the suspects brandished a gun and began shooting, striking the two victims. The vehicle then fled the scene, according to police.

The victims were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

No arrest was made and a detailed description of the suspects and their vehicle was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the drive-by shooting can call the SFPD 24-hour tipline at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to 847411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message. Tipsters have the option of remaining anonymous.

