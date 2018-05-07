DANVILLE (CBS SF) — Three suspects were arrested early Monday after allegedly shoplifting tools from a Home Depot store and then crashing their getaway vehicle on Highway 680, authorities said.

San Ramon police officers said they received a report around 6:15 a.m. of the shoplifting incident at the Home Depot. An employee attempted to stop the men, but failed. He did provide arriving officers with a description of the getaway car and a pursuit began a short time later.

The chase ended when the suspects vehicle veered off the highway and crashed. Two suspects were taken into custody at the crash scene and a third was arrested while hiding in a nearby field a short time later.

Police said a search of the vehicle uncovered what they believe were stolen tools.

No other details were immediately available.