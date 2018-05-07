FREMONT (CBS SF) – Authorities on Monday are at the scene of a van crash into a Fremont home that appears to have undermined the structural integrity of the building.

Fremont police and fire units were called to the accident on the 35000 block of Barnard Drive near Quarry Lakes late Monday morning.

According to officers at the scene, someone behind the wheel of white van that appeared to be owned by Seasonal Window Cleaning crashed into the home.

Luckily no one was hurt.

Fremont police said they home sustained major structural damage. A photo posted by the Fremont Fire department on Twitter showed what appeared to be a pair of newly installed wooden supports where the van had crashed through the existing structure.

An expanded traffic collision occurred this morning on Barnard Drive in which a vehicle drove into a home. Responders are still at the scene. pic.twitter.com/yuG3ZlEXzO — Fremont Fire Dept. (@FremontFire) May 7, 2018

Fire crews and a tow truck operator were working to remove the van for about an hour before finally pulling it from the bottom of the home shortly before 12 p.m.