PALM SPRINGS (CBS SF/AP) — Two earthquakes measuring 4.5 and 3.2 magnitude rumbled through the Palm Springs area early Monday, rattling nerves but not causing any damage, officials said.

The first quake measured with a preliminary magnitude of 4.5 struck just before 5 a.m. followed quickly at the 3.2 magnitude temblor.

The epicenter was near Palm Springs in the rural area of Cabazon, about 100 miles east of Los Angeles.

Quakes of that size generally don’t cause any serious damage and there were no immediate reports of any problems related to it.

People from the desert to the Pacific coast in Southern California reported feeling it.