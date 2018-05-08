FREMONT (CBS SF) – A male suspect groped a woman in her garage in Fremont’s Ardenwood district on Monday, police said.

The woman had just driven into her garage and while she was still seated in her car with the door open the suspect grabbed her breast, according to police.

The woman screamed and the suspect said, “oh, sorry, wrong house” then fled, police said.

An officer used a K9 to follow a scent trail in the area but didn’t find the suspect, according to police.

He was described as a black male adult in his 20s with a goatee who is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Police said he was wearing a baseball cap and a black or gray horizontal striped long sleeved shirt.

